ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, May 30, 2020
Protests continue in Downtown Detroit for a second day
DETROIT – Protestors are taking to the streets of Detroit for a second time this weekend to bring awareness to police brutality and racism in the U.S. following the recent death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 56,884; Death toll now at 5,463
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Cooling off under some clouds, Saturday evening
High pressure settles in Saturday evening. Temperatures fall to the low 60s and upper 50s.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair Counties from 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.
4 Fast Facts
- In an updated report, Detroit police share more details regarding the 21-year-old man who was shot and killed during the George Floyd protests in Detroit on Friday night. Click here to read more.
- 61 people were arrested in Downtown Detroit during the George Floyd protest, police say. Click here to read more.
- Leaders call out protesters who came from suburbs to violently protest in Detroit during March Against Police Brutality. Click here to read more.
- Wayne County and other Michigan leaders are calling for safe, peaceful protests in Detroit amid national demonstrations. Click here to read more.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.