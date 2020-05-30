ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, May 30, 2020

DETROIT – Protestors are taking to the streets of Detroit for a second time this weekend to bring awareness to police brutality and racism in the U.S. following the recent death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Cooling off under some clouds, Saturday evening

High pressure settles in Saturday evening. Temperatures fall to the low 60s and upper 50s.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair Counties from 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, May 29, 2020 --