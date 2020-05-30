57ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, May 30, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 30, 2020 at 7:33 p.m.
Protests continue in Downtown Detroit for a second day

DETROIT – Protestors are taking to the streets of Detroit for a second time this weekend to bring awareness to police brutality and racism in the U.S. following the recent death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 56,884; Death toll now at 5,463

Metro Detroit weather: Cooling off under some clouds, Saturday evening

High pressure settles in Saturday evening. Temperatures fall to the low 60s and upper 50s.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair Counties from 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • In an updated report, Detroit police share more details regarding the 21-year-old man who was shot and killed during the George Floyd protests in Detroit on Friday night. Click here to read more.
  • 61 people were arrested in Downtown Detroit during the George Floyd protest, police say. Click here to read more.
  • Leaders call out protesters who came from suburbs to violently protest in Detroit during March Against Police Brutality. Click here to read more.
  • Wayne County and other Michigan leaders are calling for safe, peaceful protests in Detroit amid national demonstrations. Click here to read more.

Friday, May 29, 2020 --

