ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, June 6, 2020

George Floyd protesters gather across Metro Detroit for second weekend
DETROIT – Demonstrators have gathered across Metro Detroit on Saturday to protest police brutality and social injustice almost two weeks after the killing of George Floyd.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 58,749; Death toll now at 5,652
Metro Detroit weather: Beautiful, mild Saturday evening
Saturday evening will be fair and mild. Temperatures will be in the 70s.
- It has been estimated that the damage of last week’s violent protests in Grand Rapids are set at $448,000. Click here to read more.
- A 24-year-old Monroe County animal control officer died Saturday morning after a multiple-car crash in Monroe. Click here to read more.
- Wayne County volunteers distributed thousands of pounds of food to hundreds of families in need amid the pandemic. Click here to read more.
- The first West Nile virus activity of 2020 has been detected in Michigan. Click here to read more.
