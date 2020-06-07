64ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, June 6, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
A view of Detroit's Hart Plaza on June 6, 2020 at 8:06 p.m.
A view of Detroit's Hart Plaza on June 6, 2020 at 8:06 p.m. (WDIV)

George Floyd protesters gather across Metro Detroit for second weekend

DETROIT – Demonstrators have gathered across Metro Detroit on Saturday to protest police brutality and social injustice almost two weeks after the killing of George Floyd.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 58,749; Death toll now at 5,652

Metro Detroit weather: Beautiful, mild Saturday evening

Saturday evening will be fair and mild. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • It has been estimated that the damage of last week’s violent protests in Grand Rapids are set at $448,000. Click here to read more.
  • A 24-year-old Monroe County animal control officer died Saturday morning after a multiple-car crash in Monroe. Click here to read more.
  • Wayne County volunteers distributed thousands of pounds of food to hundreds of families in need amid the pandemic. Click here to read more.
  • The first West Nile virus activity of 2020 has been detected in Michigan. Click here to read more.

Friday, June 5, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: