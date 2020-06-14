ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, June 13, 2020
Oakland County official calls Black Lives Matter a hate group on social media
DETROIT – A local Brandon Township official is getting some backlash after his latest Facebook post.
Many said the post was offensive and Trustee Robert Marshall is a racist.
Metro Detroit weather: Cooling off under fair skies Saturday evening
Skies remain clear as the temperature drops. Get ready to grab your jackets to stay warm by sunset and afterward. Furnaces and heaters will be needed overnight as it become chillier. Sunday and Monday become warmer.
- Demonstrators returned to Downtown Detroit after a two-day break to protest in front of the DPD headquarters Saturday. Click here to read more.
- A Belleville couple is urging others to not avoid doctor’s appointments amid COVID-19 outbreak. Click here to read more.
- A funeral was held for a Monroe County Animal Control officer killed in suspected drunk-driving crash. Click here to read more.
- The state reported an additional 2,923 coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total to 44,964. Click here to read more.
