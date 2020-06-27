ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, June 26, 2020

DETROIT – The White House coronavirus task force held its first briefing in several weeks Friday. Just after the briefing, Local 4 had the opportunity to talk to Dr. Deborah Birx about the issues in Michigan.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

New video footage from inside the Oakland County Jail captured disturbing footage of a man in distress before he died. Terrance Vaughn was taken into custody during a traffic stop. His family said he should have been taken to jail, but to a hospital.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, scientists have known the genetic sequence of COVID-19, but over time, researchers have seen it change, giving rise to the theory coronavirus is mutating.

Michigan’s ban on evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic has been extended until July 15. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to temporarily ban evictions was set to expire June 30, but on Friday her office announced she signed Executive Order 2020-134 to extend the temporary suspension of evictions until July 15.

On Friday, a driver struck and killed two pedestrians and then fled the scene, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened Friday after 4 p.m. in the area of Milan Oakville and Gooding roads on the border of Washtenaw and Monroe counties.

Read More

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 --