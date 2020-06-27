ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, June 26, 2020

Dr. Birx on what Michigan needs to do to keep COVID-19 numbers down
DETROIT – The White House coronavirus task force held its first briefing in several weeks Friday. Just after the briefing, Local 4 had the opportunity to talk to Dr. Deborah Birx about the issues in Michigan.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 62,695, Death toll now at 5,888
- Survey finds one-third of Michigan parents don’t plan to send children back to class this fall. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended an Executive Order that restricts visits to nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Click here to read more.
- A new scam is targeting thousands of Michigan residents who are still struggling to get answers about their unemployment benefits. Click here to read more.
- In Michigan, nearly 20% of deaths from COVID-19 were in long-term care facilities -- the population’s most vulnerable people. Click here to read more.
Lawsuit claims man’s death in jail was avoidable
New video footage from inside the Oakland County Jail captured disturbing footage of a man in distress before he died. Terrance Vaughn was taken into custody during a traffic stop. His family said he should have been taken to jail, but to a hospital.
Has coronavirus (COVID-19) been mutating?
Since the beginning of the outbreak, scientists have known the genetic sequence of COVID-19, but over time, researchers have seen it change, giving rise to the theory coronavirus is mutating.
Michigan’s ban on evictions extended until July 15
Michigan’s ban on evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic has been extended until July 15. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to temporarily ban evictions was set to expire June 30, but on Friday her office announced she signed Executive Order 2020-134 to extend the temporary suspension of evictions until July 15.
Vehicle flees scene after hitting, killing two pedestrians
On Friday, a driver struck and killed two pedestrians and then fled the scene, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened Friday after 4 p.m. in the area of Milan Oakville and Gooding roads on the border of Washtenaw and Monroe counties.
