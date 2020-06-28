ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, June 27, 2020

Detroit police suspect foul play in the death of a missing teen
DETROIT – The 19-year old was last seen on June 21st and his family began their own search to bring him home.
The family tells Local 4 they found him dead at an abandoned home on Elmdale Street, near Conner Street and Harper Avenue on Detroit’s Eastside.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 63,009, Death toll now at 5,907
Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy but warm, Saturday evening
Saturday evening will have fading raindrops and partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be warm with temperatures in the 70s.
4 Fast Facts
- The New York Times featured Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her response to the many crises faced this year. Click here to read more.
- There are now 85 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases linked to an outbreak at an East Lansing bar. Click here to read more.
- The suspected driver of a hit-and-run incident that killed two women in London Township has been taken into police custody. Click here to read more.
- Some protesters are marching nearly 80 miles from Livonia to Lansing in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Click here to read more.