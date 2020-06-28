75ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, June 27, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on June 27, at 6:16 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on June 27, at 6:16 p.m. (WDIV)

Detroit police suspect foul play in the death of a missing teen

DETROIT – The 19-year old was last seen on June 21st and his family began their own search to bring him home.

The family tells Local 4 they found him dead at an abandoned home on Elmdale Street, near Conner Street and Harper Avenue on Detroit’s Eastside.

Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy but warm, Saturday evening

Saturday evening will have fading raindrops and partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be warm with temperatures in the 70s.

4 Fast Facts

  • The New York Times featured Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her response to the many crises faced this year. Click here to read more.
  • There are now 85 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases linked to an outbreak at an East Lansing bar. Click here to read more.
  • The suspected driver of a hit-and-run incident that killed two women in London Township has been taken into police custody. Click here to read more.
  • Some protesters are marching nearly 80 miles from Livonia to Lansing in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Click here to read more.

