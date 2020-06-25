ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, June 24, 2020

DETROIT – Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy spoke to Local 4 Defenders after a Farmington Hill man was arrested at his home for a crime he didn’t commit.

He was arrested after facial recognition software identified the wrong man. The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan filed a complain Wednesday against the Detroit Police Department.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

There is a Saharan dust plume heading for North America. There are actually two plumes coming from Africa. One of them is over the Caribbean and it will eventually make its way north. Dust plumes from the Sahara are not unusual. This happens each June and July. This year, it’s noteworthy due to the size of the plumes.

Doctors Without Borders is a humanitarian organization known for bringing medical care to conflict zones and nations in need around the globe. It’s latest assignment is here in Detroit.

The 2020 Major League Baseball season will be one of the most unique in the history of the sport, with a revised schedule, massive rule changes and specific roster and transaction requirements.

Health experts have repeatedly said that that increasing testing is critical to containing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) by identifying those infected more quickly. They’re also calling for more surveillance testing -- to find people who are asymptomatic but are still able to spread the virus.

Read More

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 --