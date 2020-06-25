ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, June 24, 2020

‘This never should have happened’ -- Wayne County prosecutor apologizes after innocent man arrested
DETROIT – Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy spoke to Local 4 Defenders after a Farmington Hill man was arrested at his home for a crime he didn’t commit.
He was arrested after facial recognition software identified the wrong man. The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan filed a complain Wednesday against the Detroit Police Department.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 61,953, Death toll now at 5,868
- A symbol of hate was discovered on the campus of Grosse Pointe South High School on Tuesday night. Click here to read more.
- Invasive insects can cause serious damage if not kept under control. Click here to read more.
- The owner of the Powerhouse Gym on Grand River Avenue followed the rules during the stay-at-home as other gyms opened back up, he stayed closed. Click here to read more.
- A Black man who was wrongfully arrested when facial recognition technology mistakenly identified him as a suspected shoplifter wants Detroit police to apologize. Click here to read more.
Tracking the Saharan dust plume
There is a Saharan dust plume heading for North America. There are actually two plumes coming from Africa. One of them is over the Caribbean and it will eventually make its way north. Dust plumes from the Sahara are not unusual. This happens each June and July. This year, it’s noteworthy due to the size of the plumes.
Doctors Without Borders assists Metro Detroit
Doctors Without Borders is a humanitarian organization known for bringing medical care to conflict zones and nations in need around the globe. It’s latest assignment is here in Detroit.
2020 MLB season
The 2020 Major League Baseball season will be one of the most unique in the history of the sport, with a revised schedule, massive rule changes and specific roster and transaction requirements.
What is pooled testing?
Health experts have repeatedly said that that increasing testing is critical to containing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) by identifying those infected more quickly. They’re also calling for more surveillance testing -- to find people who are asymptomatic but are still able to spread the virus.
