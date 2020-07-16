ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, July 15, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said if the current trajectory of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues, the state will be moved back to phase three of her reopening plan, meaning parts of the economy that reopened within the last month would be shut down once again.

Officials with the Massachusetts-based biotech company Moderna claim its vaccine is working and they’re moving toward the next stage of testing.

They said its vaccine induced antibody responses in all 45 participants in the first phase of testing. However, about half of the participants experienced symptoms like fatigue and muscle aches.

Why have the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in Michigan remained low while the daily cases steadily rise?

That question was presented to Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, during Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing.

Local 4 Defenders obtained a recording of the 911 call that led to a deadly confrontation Tuesday in the Lansing area between a sheriff’s deputy and a man armed with a knife.

Nearly 60 residents of the Village Club Apartments in Royal Oak had to find somewhere else to stay due to flooding in their units. There’s a big question about who should have to pay for the drain issue blamed for the mess.

