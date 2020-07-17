ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, July 16, 2020

Will federal government’s $600 COVID-19 unemployment bonus be extended before expiring?
DETROIT – The federal government’s $600 per week coronavirus (COVID-19) unemployment bonus is set to expire by the end of the month, but will it be extended before then?
Michigan’s economy is in a strange place, as businesses that have reopened are having a hard time finding workers who are making more money through unemployment.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 71,842; Death toll now at 6,101
Judge sends teen to juvenile detention over school work
A teenage girl was sent back to juvenile detention for not completing her homework and protesters are calling it racial discrimination.
The controversy centers around a Wylie E. Groves High School student who got caught up in the juvenile justice system.
134 Detroit Riverfront properties still in violation of city code
Detroit is cracking down on businesses along the riverfront, handing out hundreds of violations and nearly $200,000 in fines earlier this year to companies operating out of compliance.
Local 4 Defender Karen Drew did some digging to see where things stand in the Detroit Riverfront crackdown
Here’s what Michigan school districts have planned
In-person instruction has been put on hold for K-12 schools in Michigan since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit in March.
As COVID-19 cases increase at a rapid pace again in July, school districts are deciding how -- and if -- they will resume in-person classes in the fall.
Eviction Diversion Program
Michigan has launched a new program to help renters who have fallen behind on payments due to COVID-19.
The Eviction Diversion Program (EDP) is being administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) in collaboration with Michigan Supreme Court and Department of Health and Human Services.
