ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, July 21, 2020

DETROIT – A Garden City man was charged after posting an ad seeking sex with dogs that triggered an undercover investigation and led to the discovery of an injured rabbit, according to authorities.

Elise Ramsey, an investigator with the Michigan Humane Society, said she’ll go anywhere to stop animal cruelty. A recent case in Garden City was incredibly disturbing, she said.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

With most Metro Detroit schools planning at least some remote learning in the fall, there’s a major concern about cyber criminals taking advantage. Officials believe Cyber Criminals are looking to target thousands of students learning online in Michigan.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy federal agents to cities across the country, including Detroit, amid ongoing national protests. However, most protests have been peaceful in recent weeks -- especially in Detroit.

Activists have been trying to stop students and teachers from attending in-person summer school in Detroit.

On Tuesday, judge Arthur Tarnow ruled that all summer school students must be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the next two days in order for classes to continue.

Read More

Monday, July 20, 2020 --