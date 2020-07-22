ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Garden City man charged after post seeking sex with dogs triggers undercover investigation
DETROIT – A Garden City man was charged after posting an ad seeking sex with dogs that triggered an undercover investigation and led to the discovery of an injured rabbit, according to authorities.
Elise Ramsey, an investigator with the Michigan Humane Society, said she’ll go anywhere to stop animal cruelty. A recent case in Garden City was incredibly disturbing, she said.
