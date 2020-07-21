ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, July 20, 2020

‘White Boy’ Rick Wershe released from prison after 32 years
DETROIT – “White Boy” Rick Wershe, imprisoned for selling drugs as a teenager more than 30 years ago, was released Monday. He walked out under a sheet and got into a BMW. Attorney Ralph Musilli has fought for Wershe’s freedom for years. “It’s about time,” Musilli said. “(His) life went by in prison -- 18 to 51 (years old).”
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 74,152; Death toll now at 6,126
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- “White Boy” Rick Wershe, who was busted for selling drugs as a teenager after serving as a police informant, was released from prison Monday after more than 30 years. Click here to read more.
- Beaumont to host curbside vaccinations for ages 10-21 in Wayne County. Click here to read more.
- A group of Metro Detroit volunteers spent their spring teaching families how to grow fresh fruits and vegetables to be donated to food pantries. Click here to read more.
- U.S. health officials are cracking down on fruity disposable electronic cigarettes popular with teenagers. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Inside Detroit summer school classrooms
The wall mounted temperature scanner at the front of Brenda Scott Elementary School on Detroit’s east side is something few probably even thought about, unless they’ve read Ray Bradbury, watched Star Trek, the Jetsons or until COVID-19.
How MSU is preparing campus
Like a number of colleges in the state, Michigan State University is preparing to welcome students back to campus in the fall -- but new procedures will be in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). We visited the campus in East Lansing to take a closer look at the changes. Watch the full report above.
COVID-19 vaccine efforts
Researchers have provided a promising update in the global effort to develop a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
Oxford researchers have published the early results of their phase one and two trials. They found all of the vaccine recipients responded as hoped.
What Delta Airlines is doing
At a time when passengers are worried about others wearing masks and flights being too crowded, Local 4 got a firsthand look at how Delta Airlines is keeping everyone safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Trump’s threat on sending federal troops into Detroit
In response to President Donald Trump’s threat to send federal law enforcement into cities across the nation, including Detroit, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel both issued statements.
Read More
- Detroit Tigers send 19 players to Toledo -- 37 left competing for 30 roster spots
- Video shows Richard Wershe Jr. leaving Florida prison
- Country Time to send stimulus checks to children who can’t run lemonade stands during pandemic
- Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike
- Navy vet beaten by federal agents: ‘They came out to fight’