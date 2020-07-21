ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, July 20, 2020

DETROIT – “White Boy” Rick Wershe, imprisoned for selling drugs as a teenager more than 30 years ago, was released Monday. He walked out under a sheet and got into a BMW. Attorney Ralph Musilli has fought for Wershe’s freedom for years. “It’s about time,” Musilli said. “(His) life went by in prison -- 18 to 51 (years old).”

The wall mounted temperature scanner at the front of Brenda Scott Elementary School on Detroit’s east side is something few probably even thought about, unless they’ve read Ray Bradbury, watched Star Trek, the Jetsons or until COVID-19.

Like a number of colleges in the state, Michigan State University is preparing to welcome students back to campus in the fall -- but new procedures will be in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). We visited the campus in East Lansing to take a closer look at the changes. Watch the full report above.

Researchers have provided a promising update in the global effort to develop a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

Oxford researchers have published the early results of their phase one and two trials. They found all of the vaccine recipients responded as hoped.

At a time when passengers are worried about others wearing masks and flights being too crowded, Local 4 got a firsthand look at how Delta Airlines is keeping everyone safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In response to President Donald Trump’s threat to send federal law enforcement into cities across the nation, including Detroit, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel both issued statements.

