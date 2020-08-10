83ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020

Parents rally for face-to-face learning in Grosse Pointe

DETROIT – Dozens of parents gathered Sunday to protest the Grosse Pointe Public School System’s back-to-school plan.

While parents of Detroit students have protested against in-person school classes, Grosse Pointe parents rallied for the opposite.

Metro Detroit weather: From the Sunday Sauna to a Muggy Monday

Tonight will be warm and muggy with only a slight thunderstorm chance. Lows in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius) will make it a very challenging night for those without air conditioning. South-southwest wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found Sunday in Van Buren Township.
  Police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a Sunday shooting on Detroit's east side.
  At least 84 waterspouts were recorded over the Great Lakes last week in the lakes' first waterspout outbreak this year, researchers say.
  Flashpoint 8/9/20 -- Michigan parents prepare for uncertain school year amid pandemic.

