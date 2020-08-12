ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020

Here’s how, where 54 types of activities, services, businesses are restricted in Michigan due to COVID-19
DETROIT – Here is a list of how dozens of different types of activities, services and businesses around the state of Michigan are currently restricted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as where those restrictions are in place. The list separates restrictions based on the eight geographical regions in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 88,756; Death toll now at 6,264
Joe Biden selects Kamala Harris as his running mate
Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.
Big Ten postpones college football season
Presidents at Big Ten schools have voted to postpone the college football season in hopes that it can be played in the spring, league announced Tuesday.
Census teams in Michigan kick off door-to-door efforts
Census teams across Michigan are urging people to fill out their census forms, and they said today is the day.
“Michigan as a state is doing well. The census consumer base our state. Recently we’ve had challenges around COVID-19. We are currently tied for fourth in the nation,” said Michigan 2020 Census Director Kerry Ebersole-Singh.
Beloved homeless man killed in Birmingham hit-and-run crash
A homeless man beloved by business owners in Birmingham was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the road, police said.
Birmingham police said the man was killed overnight Friday while crossing Woodward Avenue at Forest Avenue, near Maple Road.
