ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

DETROIT – The well-known owner of a Detroit funeral home is accused of shooting and killing his cousin during an argument at the funeral home, according to police. The shooting was reported around 11 a.m. Monday at the Clora Funeral Home on Seven Mile Road, officials said.

A 25-year-old man is accused of breaking into a 96-year-old woman’s Ann Arbor home and sexually assaulting her, police said.

Residents in the area said the 96-year-old woman is well-known and well-liked. Her friends have been checking on her since the attack and said she is being strong.

The message on a truck scheduled to travel around Michigan this week directly attacks US Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos. The billboard features three LED screens and is making its way to cities across the country including Detroit.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh revealed a long list of reasons he believes his team should be able to play this fall, saying, “we will not cower” from the virus and that it “can be controlled and handled” with strict rule following and protocols.

As Michigan schools debate whether to resume in-person learning this fall or remain entirely online, a new report found the number of children getting infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) is growing.

It has been seven years since the central air conditioning system worked at the New York City middle school where Lisa Fitzgerald O’Connor teaches. As a new school year approaches amid the coronavirus pandemic, she and her colleagues are threatening not to return unless it’s repaired.

