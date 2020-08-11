Here’s how, where 54 types of activities, services, businesses are restricted in Michigan due to COVID-19

DETROIT – Here is a list of how dozens of different types of activities, services and businesses around the state of Michigan are currently restricted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as where those restrictions are in place.
The list separates restrictions based on the eight geographical regions in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
- Click here to view the six phases in Whitmer’s reopening plan.
- Click here to see exactly how Michigan’s 83 counties are divided into eight regions.
The activities, services and businesses included below are: amusement parks, arcades, athletic games, athletic practices, barbershops, bars, bowling alleys, bingo halls, carnival rides, casinos, childcare services, cinemas, climbing facilities, concert spaces, convention centers, congregate care facilities, cosmetology, dance areas, education, exercise facilities, exercise studios, fitness centers, fitness classes, gymnasiums, hair salons, indoor social gatherings, indoor swimming pools, in-person work, juvenile justice facilities, limos, meeting halls, night clubs, nursing homes, outdoor social gatherings, outdoor swimming pools, overnight camps, parks, performance venues, professional sports, race tracks, recreation centers, restaurants, ride share services, school sports, skating rinks, sports arenas, sports facilities, stadiums, taxis, theaters, training sessions, trampoline parks, water parks and water shut-offs.
Entire state of Michigan
Here are the restrictions that are in place for all eight regions.
Barbershops: Can open subject to social distancing requirements and strict workplace safety standards.
Bars: Any establishment that earns more than 70% of its gross receipts from alcohol sales can’t have indoor service.
Casinos: Can open at 15% capacity with strict workplace safeguards in effect.
Congregate care facilities: Not allowed -- all communal dining and internal/external group activities must be canceled.
Cosmetology: Can open subject to social distancing requirements and strict workplace safety standards.
Education: All schools are required to have a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan that is informed by the Michigan Return to School Roadmap. They must also post their plan on the home page of their public internet site by Aug. 17.
Hair salons: Can open subject to social distancing requirements and strict workplace safety standards.
Indoor social gatherings: Indoor events can’t exceed 10 people. Anyone not from the same households must keep six feet of distance from one another.
Juvenile justice facilities: Must perform health evaluations of everyone not under the care of the facility every time that person enters the facility. People who don’t meet the evaluation criteria have to be denied entry.
Limos: Masks are required.
Nursing homes: Visitation is limited by executive orders.
Overnight camps: Face covering requirements are in effect and overnight camps are subject to guidance by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
Parks: Outdoor parks can be open unless prohibited by local regulations, but areas where social distancing can’t be maintained must be closed.
Professional sports: Live audiences aren’t allowed and social distancing must be observed as much as the sports allow.
Restaurants: Can open at limited capacity with social distancing and mask guidelines in place. Common areas where people congregate have to be closed.
Ride share services: Masks are required.
Taxis: Masks are required.
Water shut-offs: Public water suppliers aren’t allowed to turn off service based on failure to pay. Residents are still required to make payments.
Lower Michigan
Here are the restrictions that are in place for regions one, two, three, four, five and seven -- the Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Lansing and Jackson regions.
Amusement parks: Not allowed -- Any services or facilities that involve close contact of people for amusement or recreational entertainment are shut down.
Arcades: Not allowed -- Any services or facilities that involve close contact of people for amusement or recreational entertainment are shut down.
Athletic games (outdoor): Games involving no more than 100 people can be held outside. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other. Equipment and supplies must be shared to the minimum extent possible and be frequently disinfected and cleaned.
Athletic practices (outdoor): Practices of no more than 100 people can be held outside. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other. Equipment and supplies must be shared to the minimum extent possible and be frequently disinfected and cleaned.
Bowling alleys: Not allowed -- Any services or facilities that involve close contact of people for amusement or recreational entertainment are shut down.
Bingo halls: Not allowed -- Any services or facilities that involve close contact of people for amusement or recreational entertainment are shut down.
Carnival rides: Not allowed -- Any services or facilities that involve close contact of people for amusement or recreational entertainment are shut down.
Childcare services: Must follow face covering requirements and are subject to guidance by LARA.
Cinemas: Not allowed due to concern over spread of COVID-19.
Climbing facilities (indoor): Not allowed -- Any services or facilities that involve close contact of people for amusement or recreational entertainment are shut down.
Dance areas (indoor): Not allowed -- Any services or facilities that involve close contact of people for amusement or recreational entertainment are shut down.
Exercise facilities (indoor): Not allowed -- indoor activities are prohibited, though outdoor classes of up to 100 people are allowed with social distancing guidelines in place.
Exercise studios (indoor): Not allowed -- indoor activities are prohibited, though outdoor classes of up to 100 people are allowed with social distancing guidelines in place.
Fitness centers (indoor): Not allowed -- indoor activities are prohibited, though outdoor classes of up to 100 people are allowed with social distancing guidelines in place.
Fitness classes (outdoor): Classes of no more than 100 people can be held outside. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other. Equipment and supplies must be shared to the minimum extent possible and be frequently disinfected and cleaned.
Gymnasiums (indoor): Not allowed -- indoor activities are prohibited, though outdoor classes of up to 100 people are allowed with social distancing guidelines in place.
Indoor swimming pools: Must remain closed except for infant and child drowning prevention classes. Those classes must limit pool capacity to 25%.
In-person work: Any work that can be performed from home must be done remotely. In-person work is limited by EO 2020-161.
Outdoor swimming pools: Must limit capacity to 50%
Outdoor social gatherings: Gatherings can’t exceed 100 people. Those who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Performance venues: Not allowed due to concern over spread of COVID-19.
Recreation centers (indoor): Not allowed -- indoor activities are prohibited, though outdoor classes of up to 100 people are allowed with social distancing guidelines in place.
School sports (outdoor): Allowed, but can’t exceed 100 people, and people who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Skating rinks: Not allowed -- Any services or facilities that involve close contact of people for amusement or recreational entertainment are shut down.
Sports facilities (indoor): Not allowed -- indoor activities are prohibited, though outdoor classes of up to 100 people are allowed with social distancing guidelines in place.
Theaters (indoor): Not allowed due to concern over spread of COVID-19.
Training sessions: Sessions of no more than 100 people can be held outside. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other. Equipment and supplies must be shared to the minimum extent possible and be frequently disinfected and cleaned.
Trampoline parks: Not allowed -- Any services or facilities that involve close contact of people for amusement or recreational entertainment are shut down.
Water parks: Not allowed -- Any services or facilities that involve close contact of people for amusement or recreational entertainment are shut down.
Northern Michigan
Here are the restrictions that are in place for regions six and eight -- the Traverse City Region and the Upper Peninsula.
Arcades: Can open at 25% capacity or 250 people, whichever results in fewer people. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Bowling alleys: Can open at 25% capacity or 250 people, whichever results in fewer people. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Childcare services: Face coverings are highly recommended. Subject to guidance by LARA.
Cinemas: Can open at 25% capacity or 250 people, whichever results in fewer people. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Climbing facilities: Can open at 25% capacity or 250 people, whichever results in fewer people. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Concert spaces: Can open at 25% of maximum capacity or 500 people, whichever results in fewer people. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Convention centers: Can open at 25% capacity or 250 people, whichever results in fewer people. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Exercise facilities: Must post signs telling people who are sick to stay out, keep accurate records for future contact tracing, allow 10 feet of space between people who are exercising, when possible, reduce class sizes, provide cleaning products throughout the facility, regularly disinfect equipment, make sure ventilation systems are working properly, circulate outdoor air and clean public areas regularly.
Exercise studios: Must post signs telling people who are sick to stay out, keep accurate records for future contact tracing, allow 10 feet of space between people who are exercising, when possible, reduce class sizes, provide cleaning products throughout the facility, regularly disinfect equipment, make sure ventilation systems are working properly, circulate outdoor air and clean public areas regularly.
Fitness centers: Must post signs telling people who are sick to stay out, keep accurate records for future contact tracing, allow 10 feet of space between people who are exercising, when possible, reduce class sizes, provide cleaning products throughout the facility, regularly disinfect equipment, make sure ventilation systems are working properly, circulate outdoor air and clean public areas regularly.
Gymnasiums: Must post signs telling people who are sick to stay out, keep accurate records for future contact tracing, allow 10 feet of space between people who are exercising, when possible, reduce class sizes, provide cleaning products throughout the facility, regularly disinfect equipment, make sure ventilation systems are working properly, circulate outdoor air and clean public areas regularly.
Indoor swimming pools: Limited to 25% capacity and pool decks must have limited capacity so that people from separate households can maintain at least six feet of distance from each other.
In-person work: Any work that can be performed from home is recommended to be done remotely. In-person work is limited by EO 2020-161.
Meeting halls: Can open at 25% capacity or 250 people, whichever results in fewer people. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Night clubs: Can open at 25% capacity or 250 people, whichever results in fewer people. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Outdoor social gatherings: Gatherings can’t exceed 250 people. Those who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Outdoor swimming pools: Limited to 50% capacity and pool decks must have limited capacity so that people from separate households can maintain at least six feet of distance from each other.
Performance spaces: Can open at 25% capacity or 250 people, whichever results in fewer people. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Race tracks: Can open at 25% of maximum capacity or 500 people, whichever results in fewer people. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Recreation centers: Must post signs telling people who are sick to stay out, keep accurate records for future contact tracing, allow 10 feet of space between people who are exercising, when possible, reduce class sizes, provide cleaning products throughout the facility, regularly disinfect equipment, make sure ventilation systems are working properly, circulate outdoor air and clean public areas regularly.
School sports (outdoor): Allowed, but can’t exceed 250 people, and people who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Sports arenas (indoor): Can open at 25% capacity or 250 people, whichever results in fewer people. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Sports arenas (outdoor): Can open at 25% of maximum capacity or 500 people, whichever results in fewer people. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Sports facilities: Must post signs telling people who are sick to stay out, keep accurate records for future contact tracing, allow 10 feet of space between people who are exercising, when possible, reduce class sizes, provide cleaning products throughout the facility, regularly disinfect equipment, make sure ventilation systems are working properly, circulate outdoor air and clean public areas regularly.
Stadiums: Can open at 25% of maximum capacity or 500 people, whichever results in fewer people. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Theaters: Can open at 25% capacity or 250 people, whichever results in fewer people. People who don’t live in the same household have to stay at least six feet away from each other.
