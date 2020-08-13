ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020

DETROIT – Police said it may have happened so he could steal her jewelry. Stacey Mercer is facing Elder Abuse Charges for an attack on a 69-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease at the Villa at Green Lake Estates in West Bloomfield.

Maxine Callaghan’s daughter knew something was wrong when she couldn’t get a hold of her mother in late July.

When Dearborn police went to check on her, they found her car missing and the 93-year-old’s body. Investigators determined she had been beaten to death.

Brenda Hill ran for election to the Michigan House of Representatives to represent the 10th state senate district in Detroit and Redford.

She lost in the Aug. 4 Primary, but she said something didn’t seem right with the results and is calling for the Secretary of State to launch an investigation.

The Michigan DNR has confirmed six cougar sightings in 2020, all in the Upper Peninsula.

In 2020, the DNR says it has six confirmed reports of cougars in Michigan, all in the Upper Peninsula: one each in Chippewa, Ontonagon and Schoolcraft counties and three in Delta County.

