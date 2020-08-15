ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020

DETROIT – The Michigan Senate approved bipartisan bills during a rare Saturday session that would impact how school districts will operate in the fall, in addition to how they will receive funding. The Michigan House will vote on the bills on Monday.

Learn more about the bills here.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers follow a sunny Saturday evening

Saturday evening will have scattered showers and storms. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 --