ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020

Michigan Senate, Gov. Whitmer reach deal on return-to-school bills
DETROIT – The Michigan Senate approved bipartisan bills during a rare Saturday session that would impact how school districts will operate in the fall, in addition to how they will receive funding. The Michigan House will vote on the bills on Monday.
Learn more about the bills here.
Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers follow a sunny Saturday evening
Saturday evening will have scattered showers and storms. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.
