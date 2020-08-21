ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020

Detroit police officer files $10M wrongful arrest lawsuit against Warren police
DETROIT – A Detroit police officer filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Warren Police Department claiming he was wrongfully arrested. Officer Donald Owens said he was discriminated against during the ordeal.
The report paints officer Owens as belligerent, non-compliant and possibly drunk, but he said that’s not what happened and his attorney claim the officers lied in that report.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 94,697; Death toll now at 6,368
Frontline workers struggle with burnout amid pandemic
Health care workers, especially those on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, are experiencing burnout at alarming rates.
It’s a silent crisis hiding in the shadow of the pandemic and it can potentially harm patients, the doctors and nurses themselves.
Whitmer signs Michigan return-to-learn COVID-19 school bills package
The Michigan governor has signed a bipartisan “Return to Learn” package of bills outlining instructional requirements for the 2020-2021 school year.
Under the new law, Michigan schools that deem it safe to provide in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic would have to prioritize the option for K-5 students. It will also largely base districts’ state funding on last year’s pupil count to account for enrollment uncertainty in coming weeks.
How to get your student back on track to start the school year
The term “summer slide” refers to the academic skills students temporarily forget over the summer. This year, people are calling it the “COVID slide,” because it began all the way back in March.
With Michigan schools preparing to resume, how can parents help students get back on track to start the semester?
6-year-old Warren girl declared cancer-free
A 6-year-old Warren girl was declared cancer-free after undergoing months of treatment for the disease.
In the times of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, occasions are celebrated with socially distant drive-by parties. That was just fine for Torian Thomas.
Teachers could stay in classroom if exposed to COVID-19
New guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration that declares teachers to be “critical infrastructure workers” could give the green light to exempting teachers from quarantine requirements after being exposed to COVID-19 and instead send them back into the classroom.
