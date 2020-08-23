80ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:21 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:21 p.m. (WDIV)

Detroit fire sergeant dies rescuing girls from drowning near Belle Isle

DETROIT – The body of a 49-year-old fire sergeant was recovered from the Detroit River Saturday afternoon.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Sivad Johnson went missing trying to save a group of girls in the Detroit River near Belle Isle. The little girls were saved, but Sgt. Johnson never returned.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 96,024; Death toll now at 6,389

Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening follows sunny afternoon

Saturday evening will have fair skies. It remains very warm with temperatures in the 80s.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: