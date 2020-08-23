ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020

DETROIT – The body of a 49-year-old fire sergeant was recovered from the Detroit River Saturday afternoon.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Sivad Johnson went missing trying to save a group of girls in the Detroit River near Belle Isle. The little girls were saved, but Sgt. Johnson never returned.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening follows sunny afternoon

Saturday evening will have fair skies. It remains very warm with temperatures in the 80s.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 --