ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020

Detroit fire sergeant dies rescuing girls from drowning near Belle Isle
DETROIT – The body of a 49-year-old fire sergeant was recovered from the Detroit River Saturday afternoon.
At about 9 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Sivad Johnson went missing trying to save a group of girls in the Detroit River near Belle Isle. The little girls were saved, but Sgt. Johnson never returned.
