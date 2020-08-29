ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Aug. 28, 2020

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Friday after Michigan surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, Michigan officials reported 741 new cases and six additional deaths, bringing the state totals to 100,699 cases and 6,446 deaths.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

A Brighton man is behind bars accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy.

It’s not often you hear about a $1 millon cash bond, and even if the defendant were to come up with that, he’d still have to wear a GPS tether and not have contact with the alleged victim. That’s the level of concern this case has caused.

The state of Michigan’s COVID-19 confirmed case numbers hit a major milestone Friday, breaking 100,000 confirmed cases across the state.

While that sounds disconcerting, as things have progressed, it may not be as terrible as it sounds.

An agreement to reopen schools was reached between the Detroit Public Schools Community District and the Detroit Federation of Teachers.

The announcement was made Friday, a little over a week after the union voted to potentially strike. The agreement recognizes the need to provide learning and teaching options for students/teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic adhering to safety standards, protocols, and a joint commitment to monitoring implementation.

Storms have knocked out power to thousands in Southeast Michigan on Friday, and more bad weather is expected through the evening.

As of 6:13 p.m., more than 18,186 DTE Energy customers were without power. DTE reported 313 crews in the field.

Read More

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 --