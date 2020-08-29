ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Aug. 28, 2020

What Gov. Whitmer said about Michigan surpassing 100,000 COVID-19 cases
DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Friday after Michigan surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) since the start of the pandemic.
On Friday, Michigan officials reported 741 new cases and six additional deaths, bringing the state totals to 100,699 cases and 6,446 deaths.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 100,699; Death toll now at 6,446
- In the midst of the pandemic and high racial tensions in cities across the country, Detroit is seeing an uptick in crime. The increase in crime has sparked a quiet, but spirited debate within the local Black community. Click here to read more.
- Detroit police are investigating an incident involving gunfire that happened Friday afternoon in the area of Plymouth Road and Wyoming Avenue. Click here to read more.
- Metro Detroit saw its share of rain, fallen trees, power outages and flooding overnight. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Humane staff and volunteers helped 34 dogs that were evacuated from shelters in Louisiana Friday afternoon. Click here to read more.
Brighton man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old boy
A Brighton man is behind bars accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy.
It’s not often you hear about a $1 millon cash bond, and even if the defendant were to come up with that, he’d still have to wear a GPS tether and not have contact with the alleged victim. That’s the level of concern this case has caused.
Why Michigan’s 100,000+ COVID-19 cases isn’t as scary as it sounds
The state of Michigan’s COVID-19 confirmed case numbers hit a major milestone Friday, breaking 100,000 confirmed cases across the state.
While that sounds disconcerting, as things have progressed, it may not be as terrible as it sounds.
DPSCD and Detroit Federation of Teachers reach deal to reopen schools
An agreement to reopen schools was reached between the Detroit Public Schools Community District and the Detroit Federation of Teachers.
The announcement was made Friday, a little over a week after the union voted to potentially strike. The agreement recognizes the need to provide learning and teaching options for students/teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic adhering to safety standards, protocols, and a joint commitment to monitoring implementation.
DTE Energy: Thousands of power outages reported in Southeast Michigan
Storms have knocked out power to thousands in Southeast Michigan on Friday, and more bad weather is expected through the evening.
As of 6:13 p.m., more than 18,186 DTE Energy customers were without power. DTE reported 313 crews in the field.
