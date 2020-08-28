ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020

DETROIT – Shots were fired at Detroit police officers Thursday morning during a traffic stop along Telegraph Road near McNichols Road on the city’s west side.

Police said the group taken into custody were looking for officers to shoot.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorm chances last into weekend

Summer is screaming, “I’m not gone yet!”

Thunderstorm chances will last into the weekend, accompanied by a warm and humid Friday finish. But relief is just around the corner.

Read the full forecast here

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

An annual Labor Day tradition for so many in Metro Detroit has been reinvented for the pandemic.

Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak was cancelled, but there is still a way to support the talented people that participate in the event.

University of Michigan students congregating in large groups or not wearing masks can expect to receive reminders about public health and safety.

The University of Michigan Student Life has launched its Michigan Ambassadors program, a student-centered initiative set on promoting healthy practices and guidelines about new policies and ordinances.

The Rev. Marvin L. Winans with Perfecting Church in Detroit is known nationwide for his music and preaching.

And he’s taking his ministry outside of the church walls on Friday for a bigger cause.

A big decision in federal court could mean big money for the city of Flint in the future.

A federal judge opened the door to residents being able to take legal action against the federal government over the Flint water crisis.

Read More

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 --