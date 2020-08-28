ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020

2 men, 14-year-old girl taken into custody accused of targeting DPD officers
DETROIT – Shots were fired at Detroit police officers Thursday morning during a traffic stop along Telegraph Road near McNichols Road on the city’s west side.
Police said the group taken into custody were looking for officers to shoot.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 99,958; Death toll now at 6,440
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorm chances last into weekend
Summer is screaming, “I’m not gone yet!”
Thunderstorm chances will last into the weekend, accompanied by a warm and humid Friday finish. But relief is just around the corner.
4 Fast Facts
- A fight between neighbors ended with three people dead and a fourth seriously injured in Pontiac. Click here to read more.
- A very big name in the United Auto Workers’ recent history is accused by the feds of stealing from union membership to pay for vacations. Click here to read more.
- A traffic radar trailer in Macomb County was vandalized and is no longer functional, according to officials. Click here to learn more.
- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any suspects involved in a quintuple shooting that occurred in Detroit on July Fourth. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
‘The Beat Goes On’ -- New way to help artists after Arts, Beats & Eats’ cancellation
An annual Labor Day tradition for so many in Metro Detroit has been reinvented for the pandemic.
Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak was cancelled, but there is still a way to support the talented people that participate in the event.
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor Police Department partnership seeks to educate social students
University of Michigan students congregating in large groups or not wearing masks can expect to receive reminders about public health and safety.
The University of Michigan Student Life has launched its Michigan Ambassadors program, a student-centered initiative set on promoting healthy practices and guidelines about new policies and ordinances.
Peace march to be held in Detroit, same time as virtual march in Washington D.C.
The Rev. Marvin L. Winans with Perfecting Church in Detroit is known nationwide for his music and preaching.
And he’s taking his ministry outside of the church walls on Friday for a bigger cause.
Judge: Flint residents have right to sue federal government over water crisis
A big decision in federal court could mean big money for the city of Flint in the future.
A federal judge opened the door to residents being able to take legal action against the federal government over the Flint water crisis.
Read More
- How the new semester started at West Bloomfield School District
- Waterford Township group ‘Disaster Relief At Work’ heads to Gulf Coast to provide help
- Ann Arbor area caregiver recognized with Midwest Caregiver of The Year award
- Black-owned business: Landscaping family overcomes challenges to thrive in Detroit
- VIDEO: Police seek culprits in Clinton Township burglary
- Detroit Tigers game canceled Thursday after Twins vote not to play due to social injustice
- Work begins on new Belle Isle ‘living art’ garden