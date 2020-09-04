ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is reopening gyms and pools and allowing organized sports to resume across the state.

Whitmer said Wednesday during her coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing that an announcement about gyms and organized sports would be made “in the coming days.” About 24 hours later, she revealed executive orders reopening gyms and pools and permitting sports.

Last month, colon cancer took the lives of Detroit radio personality Jamie Samuelsen and actor Chadwick Boseman.

Now there’s a new push for people in their 40s to get screened, but fears and concerns about colonoscopies keep some from getting tested.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has reinstated fall football and other high school sports in the state of Michigan following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order lifting restrictions on organized sports.

MHSAA officials announced Thursday that the fall 2020 football season has been reinstated by its Representative Council.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the State of Emergency until Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Whitmer cited the need to continue working to protect people from COVID-19. She urged residents to wear masks in public and practice social distancing.

The daughter of a Wayne County Sheriff’s corporal who was killed by a jail inmate spoke with Local 4 about her family’s heartbreak.

Cpl. Bryant Searcy, 50, was attacked around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Wayne County Jail Division 2 building. Officials said an inmate got out of his cell and attacked Searcy, who was going cell to cell checking locks.

