ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

Michigan Gov. Whitmer hints at decision on reopening gyms, resuming sports ‘in coming days’
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hinted during her Wednesday coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing that she will announce a decision on reopening gyms and resuming organized sports “in the coming days.”
“A lot of people are feeling anxious -- our students and parents and coaches and small business owners,” Whitmer said. “I also know Michiganders, me included, love sports. We love to compete. It is in our DNA and it’s a part of what makes this state so special.”
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 103,710; Death toll now at 6,509
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- Cyber security experts are concerned about attacks on Michigan schools ramping up early in the school year, especially with many students learning remotely. Click here to read more.
- The state of Michigan plans to expand coronavirus testing with more than 30 new sites across the state in the coming weeks. Click here to read more.
- L’Anse Creuse Public School officials are facing some backlash from the teachers union on their back-to-school plan. Click here to read more.
- The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office and the Detroit city clerk are teaming to make sure every vote counts for the upcoming November general election. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
16-year-old robbery suspect fatally shot at Roseville car wash
A fatal shooting at a Roseville car wash that left a 16-year-old armed-robbery suspect dead Tuesday. It happened at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wash Pointe Car Wash near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Frazho Road.
When will Michigan gyms, bowling alleys, movie theaters be allowed to reopen?
When will gyms, bowling alleys and movie theaters be allowed to reopen throughout Michigan? Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked about those types of businesses during her Wednesday coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing.
More than 80 guns seized at Michigan ports of entry this year
Since COVID-19 travel restrictions began March 21, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Michigan ports of entry have seized more weapons than they did in all of 2019. That includes pistols, revolvers, rifles, shotguns and more.
University of Michigan seeks volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine testing
Metro Detroit is now the site of four COVID-19 vaccine trials. The latest is being conducted at the University of Michigan and involves a vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.
Read More
- Watch: Behind the scenes of the 2020 Ford Fireworks secret location
- Ivanka Trump tours GM’s Technical Learning University with CEO Mary Barra
- Thieves target online shoppers with text message scam
- Ford cutting 1,400 US salaried jobs with retirement offers
- What Whitmer said about other states playing sports with worse COVID-19 trends than Michigan
- If casinos can reopen in Michigan, why can’t other businesses? Gov. Whitmer responds