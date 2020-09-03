ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hinted during her Wednesday coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing that she will announce a decision on reopening gyms and resuming organized sports “in the coming days.”

“A lot of people are feeling anxious -- our students and parents and coaches and small business owners,” Whitmer said. “I also know Michiganders, me included, love sports. We love to compete. It is in our DNA and it’s a part of what makes this state so special.”

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

A fatal shooting at a Roseville car wash that left a 16-year-old armed-robbery suspect dead Tuesday. It happened at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wash Pointe Car Wash near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Frazho Road.

When will gyms, bowling alleys and movie theaters be allowed to reopen throughout Michigan? Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked about those types of businesses during her Wednesday coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing.

Since COVID-19 travel restrictions began March 21, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Michigan ports of entry have seized more weapons than they did in all of 2019. That includes pistols, revolvers, rifles, shotguns and more.

Metro Detroit is now the site of four COVID-19 vaccine trials. The latest is being conducted at the University of Michigan and involves a vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

Read More

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 --