ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020

DETROIT – U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in mid-Michigan on Thursday -- one day after former Vice President Joe Biden plans to visit the state.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, mild Saturday evening with some showers

Saturday evening mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers departing by dawn. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 --