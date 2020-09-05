68ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 4, 2020 at 8:24 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 4, 2020 at 8:24 p.m. (WDIV)

Birmingham family moves to Cheboygan so kids can attend in-person classes

DETROIT – A family made the call to temporarily move from Birmingham to Cheboygan so their children can attend in-person classes.

It was just a few weeks ago when the Zane family learned that their two children, Mariam and Vivian, would be starting school online this fall.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 105,377; Death toll now at 6,526

  • It has been challenging work for nearly two dozen Metro Detroit school districts that have rolled out their back to school plans. Click here to read more.
  • Labor Day Weekend on Sanford Lake is typically filled with boats and people having fun on the water. Click here to read more.
  • The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on Metro Detroit businesses. Click here to read more.
  • Throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we have seen countless acts of kindness despite the hardship for business owners and residents. Click here to read more.

Police: 2-year-old killed, 4 injured after crash on 8 Mile Road in Detroit

Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday at 1:55 p.m. in Detroit. The crash happened in the area of 8 Mile Road and Cherrylawn Street. A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Challenger at a high rate of speed eastbound on 8 Mile Road when he collided into a 63-year-old woman driving a white Ford Escape.

Michigan gyms set to reopen Wednesday

Gyms and pools in Michigan are allowed to reopen to the public starting Sept. 9. But before you head back to your favorite fitness center, don’t let your guard down. There are certain factors you need to consider to reduce the risk for yourself and others.

Macomb County deputies rescue suspect from drowning after chase

A man was saved from drowning by deputies after fleeing from them in Macomb County. Macomb County Sheriff, Anthony Wickersham, says it all started during an undercover drug operation.

MSP launches Citizen Advisory Council website

The Citizen Advisory Council has been created to give people a closer look at what’s going on with the Michigan State Police department.

“One of the things that we’ve been working on our strategic plan was trying to be a little bit more transparent,” said Lt. Mike Shaw.

Thursday, Sept. 4, 2020 --

