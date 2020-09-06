69ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 5, 2020 at 7:31 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 5, 2020 at 7:31 p.m. (WDIV)

Detroit statue vandalized amid ongoing racial unrest in US cities

DETROIT – A Detroit statue was found vandalized at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Washington Boulevard Saturday as racial unrest continues to shake up cities across the country.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 106,215; Death toll now at 6,534

Metro Detroit weather: Threat of severe storms overnight

Spotty showers are possible Sunday evening. Temperatures will be near 70°F.

Ahead of a cold front, showers and thunderstorms develop Sunday night and Monday morning. There is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail, likely between 2 and 5 a.m.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Delayed results could stretch this November’s Election Day into ‘election week,’ according to the Michigan Secretary of State. Click here to read more.
  • Big Ten football could exclude the University of Michigan and Michigan State University this season, President Trump tweets. Click here to read more.
  • A missing 71-year-old man was found unconscious in a Michigan forest. Click here to read more.
  • Caught on video: A goat entered a Georgia sheriff’s patrol car, ate paperwork and headbutted a deputy. Click here to see more.

Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 --

