U-M alum wins Nobel; new ballot drop boxes; Ann Arbor Halloween House Tour

Happy Friday!

Did you know that Ann Arbor was recently ranked one of the best places to live and retire in the country? Aside from the local libraries, top-rated schools and vibrant food and culture scenes, I’d also argue that the scenery in this town is hard to beat.

Fall foliage is reaching its peak and we are marking this beautiful time of year by holding another Fall Photo Challenge. Send us your best fall pictures from around Ann Arbor for a chance to be featured on Live in the D.

I’ll be announcing the winners in next week’s newsletter so stay tuned. 📸

Have a great weekend.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

🗳 Six new ballot drop boxes have been installed throughout the city of Ann Arbor to help handle the expected high volume of ballot returns ahead of the Nov. 3 election. (A4)

🗣 A public forum titled “Getting Real About Race” will take place on Saturday with local, state and federal officials at South Lillie Park. (A4)

🏅 University of Michigan alumnus Paul Milgrom was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. Watch the moment he found out at 2 a.m. (A4)

🤒 “I’d say, like, 80 percent of Greek life is living life as normal.” A cluster of COVID-19 cases has hit the Chi Omega sorority following unsanctioned partying. (Michigan Daily)

🍴 At least 13 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to two restaurants in downtown Ann Arbor. (A4)

🛏 The Shelter Association of Washtenaw County is asking members of the public to help with winter sheltering. (A4)

🤝 The Rotary clubs of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti have raised the equivalent of 120,000 meals for children in Washtenaw County experiencing food insecurity. (A4)

🎙 An Ann Arbor native launched a podcast called “Chemo Stories” to share her experiences with cancer treatment during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (A4)

📝 The Washtenaw County Health Department and school administrators penned a joint letter this week urging community members to practice proper social distancing so that schools can reopen. (A4)

💻 The University of Michigan will be holding a virtual event with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah next week for members of its community. (A4)

Good to know:

🎦 What if we told you that you could go to the movies for as little as $3.99? Quality 16 theater has reopened -- under the name GQT Movies -- and is offering cheap tickets. (A4)

🥜 If you see a giant peanut on wheels this weekend, it’s not a figment of your imagination. It’s the Planters Nutmobile and it’s rolling into town to spread cheer. (A4)

🎃 Do you deck out your house for Halloween each year? Feeling like this year’s efforts are all for nothing? Think again. Sign up to be featured on Ann Arbor’s Halloween House Tour. (A4)

🎁 It’s hard to believe we’re already starting to think about holiday shopping. One Ann Arbor nonprofit is releasing a gift guide that highlights small Midwestern businesses and it drops Nov. 1. (Concentrate)

🚁 Remember that fall foliage I mentioned at the top of this newsletter? One aviation company is offering helicopter tours over Ann Arbor right now. Imagine that view. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“The comments and private messages just started coming in. I just kept re-reading them and I shifted from this dark place to an acceptance of a reality that other people have gone through."

- Rubina Tahir, a local mother who turned to the Ann Arbor Area Mamas Network Facebook group for support after suffering a miscarriage

