39ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. (WDIV)

Metro Detroit man issues warning after contracting COVID-19, losing mom and aunt to deadly disease

A local man lost his mother and aunt to the coronavirus and just contracted it himself. He wants people to take the pandemic and safety measures associated with it seriously. Here is his emotional message.

The latest: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Oct. 27, 2020

Metro Detroit weather: Stuck below normal temperatures through Halloween

We are stuck below normal for a good stretch including Halloween. There are some big changes to Thursday’s forecast because of Hurricane Zeta.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: