Ann Arbor breaks absentee record; Burnt Toast Inn struggling; warm fall weekend ahead

Happy Friday!

It’s been a long week as we await the results of the presidential election. There has been a lot of news to take in around the clock and I have to admit I am relieved to welcome in the weekend and enjoy some time outdoors in the unusual fall warmth. The forecast includes some potential record breaking days for this time of year, so make sure you carve out some time to enjoy it.

Have a great weekend.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

🗳 The city of Ann Arbor set a record for absentee voting this election with 57,713 absentee ballots issued and nearly 98% returned. (MLive)

🏡 The majority of Ann Arbor voters also approved a new property tax to fund affordable housing. (Crain’s Detroit)

🍂 Meanwhile, the University of Michigan campus was fairly quiet on Election Day morning as the emergency stay-in-place order was lifted and polls opened. (A4)

🤒 On the COVID-19 front, Michigan is seeing a surge in cases. “We’re seeing more than five times the number of new cases per day now than we saw early September,” said the state’s chief medical officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. (ClickOnDetroit)

🦄 There’s a new unicorn in town. Ann Arbor-based Llamasoft was acquired this week by Coupa Software for a whopping $1.5 billion. (A4)

⚖ Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel signed an agreement with a local company that was charged with price gouging hand sanitizer at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. (A4)

👮‍♀️ The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office has launched the Police Reform Academy in collaboration with with My Brother’s Keeper. (Concentrate)

😎 The University of Michigan just announced three extra paid vacation days for eligible faculty and staff around the holidays in recognition of their hard work during the pandemic. (A4)

🛏 Winter warming shelters have opened early in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. (A4)

🏀 AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift is urging the Michigan High School Athletic Association to postpone the winter sports season over the COVID-19 pandemic. (A4)

👕 Ann Arbor T-Shirt Company announced growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic -- thanks to Amazon. (A4)

Good to know:

🎸 Ann Arbor’s Laith Al-Saadi will be performing a free virtual concert to support the Michigan Theater and The Ark on Nov. 14. (A4)

🏊‍♀️ The Ann Arbor YMCA announced a designated weekly swim time for LGBTQ members of the community. (A4)

🌳 The city of Ann Arbor wants to hear your input on planned improvements at Gallup Park, including the vehicle bridge, road and trail areas. (A4)

🏃 The Shelter Association of Washtenaw County is hosting a virtual 5K to help combat homelessness during the pandemic. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“The things that have driven my business have been music venues, theater, sports, Art Fair, graduation, Summer Festival and football.”

- Sarah Okuyama, owner of the Burnt Toast Inn

✉️ Have something to share? Write me anytime at mbruckner@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.