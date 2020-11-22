Nightside Report Nov. 21, 2020: Detroit voters sue President Trump, Wayne County sheriff contracts COVID

DETROIT – The Michigan Welfare Rights Organization and three Detroit residents filed a lawsuit against President Trump and his campaign Friday, arguing that the campaign is seeking to disenfranchise Black voters in their attempt to block the certification of Michigan votes -- especially those from Wayne County.

The plaintiffs argue that Trump and his team have been putting pressure on state and local officials to delay the certification of votes in Michigan. The Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet on Monday to potentially certify Michigan votes.

Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Saturday evening, wintry mix begins tonight

Saturday night will be cloudy with scattered snow showers arriving and developing. Snowflakes will mix with raindrops by dawn. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees. Roads will be mostly wet because it’s been so warm the past few days, even today. Road surfaces have been way above freezing and remain that way for the start of Sunday.

Read the full forecast here.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 --