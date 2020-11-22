Nightside Report Nov. 21, 2020: Detroit voters sue President Trump, Wayne County sheriff contracts COVID

Detroit voters sue President Trump over his attempt to block certification of election results
DETROIT – The Michigan Welfare Rights Organization and three Detroit residents filed a lawsuit against President Trump and his campaign Friday, arguing that the campaign is seeking to disenfranchise Black voters in their attempt to block the certification of Michigan votes -- especially those from Wayne County.
The plaintiffs argue that Trump and his team have been putting pressure on state and local officials to delay the certification of votes in Michigan. The Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet on Monday to potentially certify Michigan votes.
