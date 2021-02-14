Nightside Report Feb. 13, 2021: Trump acquitted in historic impeachment trial; Michigan Dems contend Trump is responsible, but are ready to move on

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Donald Trump was acquitted Saturday of inciting the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol, concluding a historic impeachment trial that spared him the first-ever conviction of a current or former U.S. president but exposed the fragility of America’s democratic traditions and left a divided nation to come to terms with the violence sparked by his defeated presidency.

Metro Detroit weather: Snow winds down Saturday, starts again Sunday

Snow continues to fall Saturday evening, especially in Detroit, northern Washtenaw County and throughout areas north of Eight Mile Road. Light accumulation is likely, so be careful traveling. There have been a number of traffic incidents during the day. Saturday night becomes frigid. Sunday will have some sunshine, but will remain much colder than average with a snowflake here and there.

