Nightside Report Feb. 13, 2021: Trump acquitted in historic impeachment trial; Michigan Dems contend Trump is responsible, but are ready to move on

Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Donald Trump was acquitted Saturday of inciting the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol, concluding a historic impeachment trial that spared him the first-ever conviction of a current or former U.S. president but exposed the fragility of America’s democratic traditions and left a divided nation to come to terms with the violence sparked by his defeated presidency.
New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 574,224; Death toll now at 15,150
Metro Detroit weather: Snow winds down Saturday, starts again Sunday
Snow continues to fall Saturday evening, especially in Detroit, northern Washtenaw County and throughout areas north of Eight Mile Road. Light accumulation is likely, so be careful traveling. There have been a number of traffic incidents during the day. Saturday night becomes frigid. Sunday will have some sunshine, but will remain much colder than average with a snowflake here and there.
