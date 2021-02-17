Nightside Report Feb. 16, 2021: Michigan residents say there are problems with online unemployment system, Detroit man helps neighbors clear driveways, sidewalks of snow

Michigan residents say there are problems with online unemployment system, struggle to get benefits
DETROIT – People in Michigan trying to file for unemployment or update a claim said they have been struggling to get the benefits they need.
Officials said several upgrades have been made in the last few months, but there are two major problems that are persisting despite those upgrades.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 576,264; Death toll now at 15,177
Be Informed
College admissions requirements changing due to COVID-19 pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact on the college admissions process.
For high school students, the SAT and ACT tests can consume most of their attention -- until now. Requirements are changing due to the pandemic.
Some concerned Biden administration extension of foreclosure moratorium to June 30 is not enough
“It definitely, you know, helps address or prevent a kind of immediate catastrophe. However, it still leaves a lot to be desired. And a lot unresolved,” said Tristan Taylor with Detroit Will Breathe.
Detroit Will Breathe has been fighting to stop evictions throughout the pandemic and points out this extension only applies to government-backed mortgages.