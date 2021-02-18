Nightside Report Feb. 17, 2021: Macomb County’s SMART bus vaccination program draws praise, but doses remain in low supply; Detroit mayor says 85% of city streets cleared, contractors face penalties

Macomb County’s SMART bus vaccination program draws praise, but doses remain in low supply

DETROIT – Macomb County’s partnership with SMART to help senior citizens vaccinated went into effect Wednesday.

Sharon Gurney received her first COVID-19 vaccine dose recently just by answering the phone when Macomb County and SMART called her.

“I was thrilled, I couldn’t believe it,” Gurney said. “They called us. We were surprised and happy at the same time.”

The state has been sending Macomb County fewer doses every week, leaving many seniors unable to get vaccinated.

11 takeaways from Whitmer’s COVID update: Variant spreading, Michigan vaccinations, relief money

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of COVID-19, talking about the more contagious variant, vaccinations and what’s next for Michigan.

Detroit residents 60 and older with certain medical conditions can now receive COVID-19 vaccine

Detroit residents who are 60 and older and have certain chronic medical conditions can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Mike Duggan said.

“Detroit is committed to making vaccines available to all our most vulnerable residents,” Duggan said. “People with diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure or other chronic conditions have death rates from COVID far greater than the general population.”

Early studies suggest vaccines may reduce COVID transmission

The Biden Administration announced Wednesday it will provide $650 million to expand testing for schools and underserved populations and an additional $815 million for the manufacturing of testing supplies.

That’s on top of the nearly $200 million for virus genome sequencing, which is critical for tracking new variants of the virus.

