Nightside Report Feb. 17, 2021: Macomb County’s SMART bus vaccination program draws praise, but doses remain in low supply; Detroit mayor says 85% of city streets cleared, contractors face penalties

Here are tonight’s top stories

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Macomb County’s SMART bus vaccination program draws praise, but doses remain in low supply

DETROIT – Macomb County’s partnership with SMART to help senior citizens vaccinated went into effect Wednesday.

Sharon Gurney received her first COVID-19 vaccine dose recently just by answering the phone when Macomb County and SMART called her.

“I was thrilled, I couldn’t believe it,” Gurney said. “They called us. We were surprised and happy at the same time.”

The state has been sending Macomb County fewer doses every week, leaving many seniors unable to get vaccinated.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 577,203; Death toll now at 15,188

Metro Detroit weather: Another snow storm before week’s end

If you didn’t see the low temperatures from Wednesday morning, maybe it’s best that we just move on. The good news is we can leave that comical cold in the rearview mirror as our next snow chance approaches.

4 Fast Facts

  A majority of residential streets in Detroit have already been cleared of snow, but Detroit did not meet its 24-hour goal of clearing the streets. Around 85 percent of streets were cleared within the timeframe.
  A Metro Detroit woman in a battle to get her vehicle back from an off-site parking lot in Toronto has been told that she needs to pay $2,800 to retrieve it.
  Investigators with the Detroit Fire Department believe residents' stoves that were being used for heat could be to blame for an apartment fire on Detroit's east side.
  Police in Detroit are giving parents free gun locks with the goal of preventing accidental shooting deaths of children after recent shootings in the city.

Be Informed

11 takeaways from Whitmer’s COVID update: Variant spreading, Michigan vaccinations, relief money

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of COVID-19, talking about the more contagious variant, vaccinations and what’s next for Michigan.

Detroit residents 60 and older with certain medical conditions can now receive COVID-19 vaccine

Detroit residents who are 60 and older and have certain chronic medical conditions can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Mike Duggan said.

“Detroit is committed to making vaccines available to all our most vulnerable residents,” Duggan said. “People with diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure or other chronic conditions have death rates from COVID far greater than the general population.”

Early studies suggest vaccines may reduce COVID transmission

The Biden Administration announced Wednesday it will provide $650 million to expand testing for schools and underserved populations and an additional $815 million for the manufacturing of testing supplies.

That’s on top of the nearly $200 million for virus genome sequencing, which is critical for tracking new variants of the virus.

