Nightside Report March 8, 2021: Some Michiganders will no longer receive extra weeks of unemployment benefits, VA in Ann Arbor says veteran makes too much to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Michigan looks to overhaul unemployment office after resignation of director

Some Michiganders will no longer receive extra weeks of unemployment benefits

DETROIT – Some Michigan residents who were previously eligible will no longer receive additional weeks of unemployment benefits, the state revealed.

Michigan is no longer in a high unemployment period, so claimants receiving extended benefits and pandemic unemployment assistance will not longer receive them for extra weeks, according to state officials.

Residents affected by this change in benefit allowance have been notified, officials said.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: More temps in 60s, but multiple rain chances ahead

Three of the five days this workweek will finish in the 60s, but there’s a healthy spring soaker sandwiched in between.

Ad

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can visit unvaccinated people without masks, social distancing

The White House COVID-19 response team provided an update on the pandemic on Monday afternoon.

The guidance was very conservative but does provide a road map for those who are fully vaccinated to begin seeing other people.

Click here to read more.

Michigan AG’s office looks into state’s COVID-19 nursing home policy

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office is looking into the state’s COVID-19 nursing home policies.

Last week, House Republicans sent a formal letter to the Department of Justice asking for a full investigation into the state’s handling of COVID in nursing homes.

Ad

Only eight representatives left their names off the letter. That includes House Speaker Jason Wentworth. Another 11 republicans signed onto the campaign to impeach Whitmer or force her to resign over the policy. Nessel said her office wants more than just allegations.

Click here to read more.

Michigan residents 50+ with chronic conditions now eligible to receive COVID vaccine

Starting Monday, Michigan residents 50 years old and older who have chronic conditions can get access to the coronavirus vaccine.

Some health departments are holding off on expanding access, while others are opening up appointments. There aren’t appointments available for everyone right now.

Click here to read more.

Ad

Read More

Sunday, March 7, 2021 --