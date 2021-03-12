U-M’s first COVID patient reflects; Howard Big Ten Coach of the Year; Summer Fest 2021 plans

Happy Friday!

This week marked one year since Michigan’s first coronavirus cases were confirmed. It’s hard to believe that much time has passed. Remember when people thought life would only be interrupted for a month or two?

Here in Ann Arbor, Michigan Medicine began treating patients right as cases were detected. One of those first cases was Paul DeWyse -- U-M’s first official COVID patient. In a recent interview with the health system, he recalls turning on the TV in his isolation room and seeing news reporters gathered outside the hospital talking about his case. He said he is grateful to be alive, having received a double lung transplant in 2018. Watch that interview here.

What’s been happening:

🏀 Michigan Basketball’s Juwan Howard was named Big Ten Coach of the Year. Players Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner and Hunter Dickinson also earned All-Big Ten honors after the team went 19-3 this year. (A4)

🎓 “We’re coming no matter what.” A group of University of Michigan parents and students rallied outside the Michigan Union last weekend calling for an in-person graduation ceremony. (A4)

🎙 Ann Arbor Summer Festival announced it will not be holding Top of the Park or indoor performances again this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Instead, it is offering smaller pop-up events and outdoor concerts to keep people at a safe distance. (A4)

🏥 Michigan Medicine has announced plans to build a new 12-story hospital on its campus, which the health system says will ensure that every inpatient has their own room. (A4)

💉 The Washtenaw County Health Department has opened a new mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Chelsea. (A4)

🚧 The weather is warming up and you know what that means: Construction season. Traffic is down to one lane in either direction on Broadway Bridge with construction anticipated to last until July 20. Also, here’s a rundown of upcoming downtown street closures and their corresponding dates. (A4)

🔧 On Saturday, Pull Over Prevention Clinics will be holding an event in Ypsilanti to conduct minor car repairs at no cost. The organization says it holds these free events to help prevent racial profiling by law enforcement. (MLive)

🚴 The city of Ann Arbor is seeking public input on its 2021 Healthy Streets program. (A4)

🤖 U-M startup Refraction AI known for its food delivery robots that drive around Ann Arbor has raised $4.2 million in seed funding. (TechCrunch)

🔒 Staying with tech news, local startup PassiveBolt was recently recognized for its smart home lock. (A4)

Good to know:

🥳️ Attention parents: You can now book playtimes for your pod at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum. (A4)

🧼️ Some U-M undergrads launched a line of all-natural soaps in the shape of Michigan. (A4)

🥞 Do you miss getting brunch? Check out this pop-up at Miss Kim featuring Lala’s Chef Allie Lyttle. The menu rotates every weekend through March and they hope to keep it going through April. (A4)

🍗 In other food news, former pop-up Side Biscuit is having its grand opening for its new brick-and-mortar eatery on Saturday. Its specialties? Chicken wings and homemade biscuits. Yum. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“This was the first summer I spent in Ann Arbor in 20 years.”

- Stuart Marley, owner of downtown’s Real Irish whose retail and travel business was impacted by the pandemic

🗨 Have something to share? Write me anytime at mbruckner@wdiv.com.

