Nightside Report March 17, 2021: Henry Ford Health preforms Michigan’s first COVID-linked double lung transplant, Veterans now having more success getting vaccinated through VA

Henry Ford Health preforms Michigan’s first COVID-linked double lung transplant

DETROIT – Doctors at Henry Ford Hospital performed the first double lung transplant in Michigan that was linked to COVID-19.

“Things were pretty foggy. I was getting sick so fast,” Jackie Dennis said.

Special education teacher Jackie Dennis was diagnosed with COVID in November of last year.

“She went there with typical COVID symptoms. She had a cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache and nausea,” Dr. Lisa Allenspach said.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain, colder air invade before official start of spring

Rain is invading Metro Detroit, followed by colder air. But that trend reverses for the start of spring on Saturday.

Michigan has second-highest number of COVID variant cases in US

Multiple variants of the COVID-19 virus are spreading throughout the United States.

There is growing concern that they are not only more transmissible but might be able to evade the vaccines. So far, two of the more concerning variants have been found in Michigan.

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 --