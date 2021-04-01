Nightside Report March 31, 2021: Michigan officials focus on COVID vaccinations, less on restrictions; Detroit Tigers prepare for Opening Day amid pandemic

Michigan officials focus on vaccinations, less on restrictions
DETROIT – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel visited a new drive-thru COVID vaccination site Wednesday in Sterling Heights.
The new vaccination site is located in the former Sears automotive center at Lakeside Mall.
The site is vaccinating by appointment only.
Hertel said it’s shots, not shut-downs that are needed to put a dent in the skyrocketing cases of COVID. She said fewer people battling the virus are in intensive care and the state is keeping a close eye on hospitalizations.
Michigan’s Thumb region is latest COVID hotspot
Coronavirus cases are rapidly climbing in Michigan, but some spots are distinctly worse than others.
While the state’s numbers as a whole are distinctly rising. It’s important for everyone to understand where the hot spots are within the state -- particularly in Metro Detroit.
Pfizer vaccine safe, effective for young teens, company says
New information suggests the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12.
The information comes from a press release from Pfizer and the data has yet to be published and peer reviewed, but if the data checks out, it’s a major step forward in the effort to protect children from COVID-19.