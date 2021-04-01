Nightside Report March 31, 2021: Michigan officials focus on COVID vaccinations, less on restrictions; Detroit Tigers prepare for Opening Day amid pandemic

A worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday, March 29, 2021, at "Vaccine Fest," a 24-hour COVID-19 mass vaccination event in Metairie, La., just outside New Orleans, hosted by Ochsner Health System and the Jefferson Parish Government. Every adult in Louisiana over the age of 16 is now eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as the state's expanded eligibility went into effect Monday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Michigan officials focus on vaccinations, less on restrictions

DETROIT – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel visited a new drive-thru COVID vaccination site Wednesday in Sterling Heights.

The new vaccination site is located in the former Sears automotive center at Lakeside Mall.

The site is vaccinating by appointment only.

Hertel said it’s shots, not shut-downs that are needed to put a dent in the skyrocketing cases of COVID. She said fewer people battling the virus are in intensive care and the state is keeping a close eye on hospitalizations.

Click here to read more.

Ad

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Checking up on snow chances, cold temperatures

Just think of Tuesday’s 70-degree finish as you read this, and keep in mind we’ve got more 70s coming next week.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Michigan’s Thumb region is latest COVID hotspot

Coronavirus cases are rapidly climbing in Michigan, but some spots are distinctly worse than others.

While the state’s numbers as a whole are distinctly rising. It’s important for everyone to understand where the hot spots are within the state -- particularly in Metro Detroit.

Click here to read more.

Pfizer vaccine safe, effective for young teens, company says

New information suggests the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12.

The information comes from a press release from Pfizer and the data has yet to be published and peer reviewed, but if the data checks out, it’s a major step forward in the effort to protect children from COVID-19.

Ad

Click here to read more.

Read More

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 --