Nightside Report April 12, 2021: Michiganders trying to fly back from Florida hit with delays, cancellations; New state program aims to provide struggling residents with rental assistance

Michigan residents trying to fly back from Florida hit with delays, cancellations
DETROIT – Spring break trips are being extended for many Metro Detroit residents stranded in the sunshine state.
Both Delta and Spirit cancelled a number of flights on Sunday. Both weather conditions in Florida combined with a reduced number of planes in the air because of the pandemic caused the problems.
Delta and Spirit have been working to rebook passengers on flights Monday and Tuesday but some customers say they may be stuck for a few days.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 747,697; Death toll now at 16,512
New state program aims to provide struggling Michigan residents with rental assistance
The state is rolling out a new online tool aimed at helping struggling renters stay in their homes.
It is all a part of a new program called COVID Emergency Rental Assistance aimed at addressing a growing crisis across the state.
Michigan governor continues to rely on vaccines, personal choice to handle COVID surge
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that the state’s response to rising COVID cases should be to begin shutting things down.
That announcement came Monday just days after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked residents statewide for a two week pause.
How Michigan’s new expungement law works
Some crimes might have happened years ago, but the impact from them can still be felt by the offender.
Those who committed non-violent crimes in the past are still being held back unable to move forward or even land certain jobs because of their record.