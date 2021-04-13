Nightside Report April 12, 2021: Michiganders trying to fly back from Florida hit with delays, cancellations; New state program aims to provide struggling residents with rental assistance

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021, file photo, a JetBlue flight arrives at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. Risky stocks seen as nearly untouchable a year ago burst to the market's best performances during the first three months of 2021, headlining a fourth straight quarter of gains for the S&P 500. Stocks of airlines, oil producers and banks soared on expectations that COVID-19 vaccinations and massive spending by the U.S. government are setting the stage for a roaring economic recovery this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Michigan residents trying to fly back from Florida hit with delays, cancellations

DETROIT – Spring break trips are being extended for many Metro Detroit residents stranded in the sunshine state.

Both Delta and Spirit cancelled a number of flights on Sunday. Both weather conditions in Florida combined with a reduced number of planes in the air because of the pandemic caused the problems.

Delta and Spirit have been working to rebook passengers on flights Monday and Tuesday but some customers say they may be stuck for a few days.

Metro Detroit weather: Cooler week as damp and dreary conditions settle in

Remember when it was 81 degrees last week? This forecast has nothing of the sort.

New state program aims to provide struggling Michigan residents with rental assistance

The state is rolling out a new online tool aimed at helping struggling renters stay in their homes.

It is all a part of a new program called COVID Emergency Rental Assistance aimed at addressing a growing crisis across the state.

Michigan governor continues to rely on vaccines, personal choice to handle COVID surge

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that the state’s response to rising COVID cases should be to begin shutting things down.

That announcement came Monday just days after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked residents statewide for a two week pause.

How Michigan’s new expungement law works

Some crimes might have happened years ago, but the impact from them can still be felt by the offender.

Those who committed non-violent crimes in the past are still being held back unable to move forward or even land certain jobs because of their record.

