Nightside Report April 29, 2021: 3 charged with home invasion and ethnic intimidation in Walled Lake, school districts push for vaccinations ahead of graduation

Three people charged with home invasion, ethnic intimidation in Walled Lake

DETROIT – Three people appeared before a judge for the alleged crimes against a mother and her two children in their Walled Lake home.

Michael Graves, 47, Branden Odegaard, 37, and Maci Pietryga 25, have reportedly admitted to struggling with drugs and now the trio is facing charges related to first-degree home invasion and ethnic intimidation. The incident was caught on camera when they broke into the Indianwood home while allegedly yelling racial slurs.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 837,514; Death toll now at 17,576

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Rain moves out, but temperatures keep falling

As the rain moves out, temperatures continue to fall, and the coldest numbers will be below freezing in spots.

Ad