Nightside Report May 10, 2021: Beloved Cass Technical High School coach killed in Detroit; In-person work can resume in 2 weeks as Michigan reaches first of its vaccine milestones

Beloved Cass Technical High School coach killed in Detroit

DETROIT – Family and friends are still trying to process the untimely death of Cass Technical High School coach Dennis Smith who was widely known as “Coach Smitty.”

Smith, 46, was shot and killed on Livernois Avenue May 5. There is surveillance footage showing the suspect firing the weapon.

“He was more than just a football coach,” said Maria Adams-Lawton.

All Adams-Lawton can do now is remember the good times she had with the coach.

Frost advisory issued for Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Monroe and Lenawee counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a frost advisory for Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Monroe and Lenawee counties that will be in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Michigan reaches first of state’s vaccine milestones -- in-person work can resume in 2 weeks

Michigan has reached the first of the state’s vaccination milestones, meaning in-person work will be allowed to resume in two weeks, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced.

As of Monday, 55% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Whitmer said. That’s the first of four vaccine-based reopening thresholds the state established late last month.

As frustration grows over delays, USPS looks to hire more workers

Slow or nonexistent mail delivery has been a problem for months in Metro Detroit.

Many people are frustrated and angry over the delays.

