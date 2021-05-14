Art Fair canceled -- again; new U-M mask mandate; boat auction Saturday

Happy Friday!

Organizers of the Ann Arbor Art Fair announced this week that the event has been canceled due to COVID safety concerns. This is the second year in a row the event has been canceled, but the directors of the fairs said the financial, logistical and health risks were too high. The event typically sees nearly half a million people descend upon downtown Ann Arbor for four days in July.

More on this below in our Interview of the Week.

Have a great weekend.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

💉 Michigan Medicine is now scheduling COVID vaccine appointments for adolescents ages 12-15. Here’s how you can reserve an appointment. (A4)

Ad

😷 University of Michigan has updated its face mask policy: The school said masks are no longer needed outdoors unless at gatherings of 100 or more people. (A4)

🏈 According to a new report in the Dr. Robert Anderson case, at least four people told then-Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler that the rogue doctor had sexually assaulted them during routine physical exams. (A4)

Ad

🛶 The city of Ann Arbor’s annual used and damaged boat auction will take place at Gallup Park on Saturday. Kayaks, canoes and rowboats will range from $50-$150. (A4)

🚒 A new Ann Arbor Fire Department training center was dedicated to longtime training officer Craig Sidelinger who passed away in January after a battle with cancer. (MLive)

🗣 Hear local women leaders of Asian heritage speak out on racism and hate and share their personal experiences. (Concentrate)

Ad

👩‍👦‍👦 A University of Michigan family doctor who also serves as the medical director of the Ypsilanti Health Center shared ways that women can improve self-care as pressures have mounted -- particularly on caregivers -- during the pandemic. (WEMU)

🖥 University of Michigan announced this week that it has begun the process of bringing employees back into the office in anticipation of an in-person fall semester. (A4)

Ad

🚧 Northbound lanes of South Industrial Highway have closed for concrete pavement repairs -- through July. (A4)

🌳 A root ball (yes, that’s a thing) caused a 600-gallon sewage overflow in the Arb on Monday. (A4)

🚍 AARP and Toyota have launched a new call center, website and mobile app to help older Washtenaw County residents access local transportation for essential trips. Currently, the program is also offering free rides to COVID vaccination sites within the county. (A4)

Ad

📝 The city of Ann Arbor is now taking applications for its equitable engagement committee. (A4)

Good to know:

🌸 Don’t miss Bloom Fest downtown tomorrow! Sarah has all the details about the annual spring shopping event. (A4)

🏊 It may be hard to imagine swimming outdoors right now, but the city recently opened its new scheduling system for all three of its pools. In order to keep the number of swimmers low amid COVID, visitors are asked to book and pay in advance. (A4)

Ad

🎟 The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum is hosting its first Open Day on May 22 and is now selling tickets for admission. (A4)

🎸 The Ann Arbor Summer Festival just announced new in-person and digital programming that will kick off on June 11. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“With an event this size, there’s no way we can control the capacity and density to the extent that these orders require. It’s just too big.”

Ad

- Karen Delhey, executive director of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair and The Guild

🗨 Have something to share? Write me anytime at mbruckner@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

🦠 COVID WATCH: For daily COVID-19 news and analysis in Michigan, sign up for ClickOnDetroit’s Morning Report newsletter.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.