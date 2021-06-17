Nightside Report June 16, 2021: Man taken into police custody, accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend; Michigan Legislature, Gov. Whitmer agree on budget, billions in federal aid packages passes

Man taken into police custody, accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend in Harrison Township
DETROIT – A man is lodged at the Macomb County Jail after police claim he shot another man and tried to save him.
The victim was the boyfriend of the suspected gunman’s daughter.
Local 4 legal analyst Neil Rockind broke down the tragic shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Harrison Township.
According to authorities, a 66-year-old man shot Jomarr Pye with a handgun at point blank range at about 1 a.m. and when deputies arrived at the Prentiss Apartments, they found the suspected gunman doing chest compressions on Pye.
