Nightside Report Aug. 5, 2021: Video shows 2 men steal dogs from trainer at gunpoint, New data released on effectiveness of Moderna’s COVID vaccine

Video shows 2 men, one with GPS tether, steal dogs from trainer at gunpoint

DETROIT – Video was posted on social media that showed dogs being snatched from a Detroit home. Those dogs have since been returned to their owners.

Towanna Jackson and LaShawn Peterson said the trainer was working on making their two dogs office and home trained. One was a french bulldog named Bruno and the other is a french bulldog and boston terrier mix named Bella.

“We dropped our dogs at a trainer. He was a reputable trainer. We did check for his references and things,” Towanna Jackson said.

Metro Detroit weather: Muggy, hot air brings multiple upcoming thunderstorm chances

Temperatures are now peaking above normal, but the humidity won’t spike until the weekend.

New data released on effectiveness of Moderna’s COVID vaccine

There has been encouraging new data released regarding the effectiveness of the Moderna COVID vaccine.

There is still disagreement over if, and when, a booster shot might be needed for otherwise healthy individuals. Moderna said its COVID vaccine remains highly effective for at least six months.

Buying a fake COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime and puts public at risk, FBI warns

Concern over fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are growing as some cities, universities and events require proof of your vaccination status or a negative COVID test.

The FBI is issuing a warning for people trying to buy or sell fake cards, reminding people that it’s illegal and puts public health at risk.

