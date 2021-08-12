Partly Cloudy icon
Nightside Report Aug. 11, 2021: Man seriously injured protecting his dog from attack, What massive infrastructure deal could mean for Michigan roads

Here are tonight’s top stories

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Man seriously injured in dog attack in Eastpointe

Man seriously injured protecting his dog from attack in Eastpointe

DETROIT – Police said a man trying to protect his dog from an attack in Eastpointe has been hospitalized.

The incident happened at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 11) near the corner of Ash and Lambrecht streets.

“I saw the cops pull over there and I was wondering, what was going on. I said I’m going to go back and look and see what’s going on,” Alvin Shue said.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 916,006; Death toll now at 19,982

Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan after severe storms move through area

Storms are moving through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, with more expected overnight into Thursday morning.

4 Fast Facts

  • Evan Heim cannot believe this is real life. He’s practicing with the Detroit Lions. Click here to read more.
  • Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child on Detroit’s west side. Click here to read more.
  • Due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, Detroit health officials are recommending everyone wear masks indoors, even if fully vaccinated. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan’s largest school district is strengthening its COVID protocols as it heads into the new school year. Click here to read more.

What the massive infrastructure deal could mean for Michigan roads

The Senate approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday.

The 69-30 tally provides momentum for this first phase of Biden’s “Build Back Better” priorities, now headed to the House.

