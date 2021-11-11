Nightside Report Nov. 10, 2021: Whitmer signs bill to allow 2-year vehicle registration, family desperately seeks answers 8 years after mother of two killed

Michigan License Plate -- white with blue letters, with "Pure Michigan" campaign, first issued in 2013.

DETROIT – Michigan drivers will soon be able to select a 2-year option for renewing vehicle registration under new legislation signed Wednesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4117, which allows drivers to choose a 2-year vehicle registration, improving the convenience of Secretary of State services. Currently, a vehicle registration is issued annually and expires on the owner’s birthday.

Learn more here.

Batoul Al-Fadawi, 6, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday on Bingham Street in Dearborn.

“The doctors just came up to me and they told me, ‘Your daughter is drying. Just say goodbye to her.’ Within the next couple of minutes -- and she died in my arms,” the victim’s father Haidar Al-Fadawi said.

Batoul Al-Fadawi’s parents and residents who live in the area said drivers speed down the street frequently. Officials believe the suspect who struck Batoul Al-Fadawi was driving around 50 miles per hour.

Ad

Read the report here.

You might not have noticed but there could be hidden fees buried in your sales receipt.

A viewer reached out to the Help Me Hank team after she noticed what’s listed as a “supply chain” charge. Local 4′s Hank Winchester looked into the charge to find out exactly what it means.

MJ from Chesterfield Township said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she studied her receipt after buying a gallon of paint. She was charged 4% for what Sherwin Williams calls a supply chain charge.

Learn more here.

Chelsea Small was just 30 years old with a bright future ahead of her when she was murdered on the job in 2013.

Ad

Small was the mother of two young children. She was gunned down at her place of work on what was supposed to be her day off.

She was working Nov. 12, 2013, at the Advance America check cashing place on Telegraph Road in Taylor. Small’s mother, Debi Kamin, remembers every detail of that tragic day.

Read more here.

You could have unclaimed cash sitting in the hands of the Michigan Department of Treasury.

The Treasury has a website that tracks unclaimed property, adding up to millions of dollars in lost for forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left in safe deposit boxes and stock certificates.

Because these properties were considered abandoned and unclaimed by the bank or company entrusted with them, they are turned over to the state, as required by law. The Michigan Department of Treasury is the custodian of these assets and returns them to their owners (or the owners’ heirs) when they are rightfully claimed.

Ad

View the full report here.

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines