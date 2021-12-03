Nightside Report Dec. 2, 2021: More than 70 schools closed on Friday, charging decision expected soon on parents of suspect in Oxford High School shooting

DETROIT – The Oakland County prosecutor expects to decide soon whether or not charges will be issued against the parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect.

“We’re reviewing potential charges and hope to have an announcement about that in the next 24 hours,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

A father of a student at Oxford High School was driving past the shooting scene on Tuesday when two students asked him for help.

One of the students was holding up another who had been shot in the leg. Despite concerns for his own son, John Parraghi, took the time to help the injured student get to a safe area and stopped the bleeding.

“When they waved me down I pulled over and the one kid said there’s an active shooter in the school and the kid he was holding up was shot,” Parraghi said.

Teachers and school officials had concerns about the accused Oxford High School shooter before four students were murdered and seven people were injured on Tuesday (Nov. 30). Those concerns never made it to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult in the shooting. He was a sophomore student at Oxford High School. Officials said the gun used in the shooting was a pistol Crumbley’s father purchased on Nov. 26.

Following the devastating Oxford High School shooting earlier this week, several schools across Southeast Michigan are increasing police presence or temporarily closing their buildings as they deal with their own threats.

A 15-year-old student at Oxford High School, Ethan Crumbley, was arraigned as an adult Wednesday on several charges in the fatal shooting of four fellow students, in addition to shooting and injuring seven other people.

A third 22-member medical team from the U.S. military is being deployed to Michigan, where hospitals are grappling with record-high numbers of COVID-19 patients amid the state’s fourth surge of infections.

The nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists will assist Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw starting Dec. 12, the state health department said Thursday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called it “much-needed relief.” Two other 22-member teams began treating patients in Grand Rapids and Dearborn this week during the spike that also is hitting other states in the Midwest and New England.

