Nightside Report Dec. 7, 2021: A look inside the manhunt for the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter; How does getting vaccinated protect others?

Here are tonight’s top stories

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Oxford High School shooting: A look inside the manhunt for the parents of the suspected shooter

DETROIT – The investigation into the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven other people injured is ongoing.

The 15-year-old suspect’s parents, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley are in custody following their arrest in Detroit early Saturday morning.

Oxford school district will use outside firm to investigate high school shooting

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she is disappointed that Oxford Community Schools turned down her offer to investigate the high school shooting. Instead, the school will use an outside firm to investigate what happened.

🏥Michigan reports 16,590 new COVID cases, 127 deaths -- average of 5,530 cases per day

Romeo schools cancels all K-12 classes Thursday, Friday to focus on safety training as investigation into threat continues

Romeo High School was placed on lockdown on Monday and had a controlled dismissal after a “concerning” note was found in the restroom, school officials said.

A letter sent to parents and guardians said the note was found late Monday morning by two students in a restroom. School administrators and Macomb County deputies immediately began to investigate, authorities said.

🌨️ Metro Detroit weather: Scattered snow showers possible Tuesday night

New report shows Michigan still has highest car rates in US, race a factor

Michigan drivers will have some money coming back to them from their auto insurance spring 2022.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer confirmed that refunds of $400 per vehicle will be issued. The money comes from a surplus received by the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association. Refunds should start to arrive after March 9.

Should I get a COVID booster now or wait? How does getting vaccinated protect others?

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

