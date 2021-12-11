Nightside Report Dec. 10, 2021: Health officials say COVID has reached ‘critical’ point in Michigan, man who murdered wife by putting heroin in cereal sentenced to life without parole

DETROIT – Michigan health officials said the COVID situation in Michigan has reached a critical point.

The state’s supply of extra ventilators has been deployed and health officials have requested 200 more from the national stockpile.

In the past month, nearly a quarter of all new COVID hospitalizations in the country have been in Michigan and Ohio. Right now, the COVID hospitalization numbers are at the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

A student at Bloomfield Hills High School has been charged with a one-year misdemeanor for making a threat directed at the school, officials said.

Bloomfield Township police were alerted to the threat at 10 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 9). They said a tip from the OK2SAY app included the name of a student who allegedly made the threat, as well as the names of people who witnessed the threat.

A Davison man who was convinced of killing his wife by putting heroin in her cereal has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jason Harris, 47, of Davison, was found guilty on Nov. 17 of first-degree premeditated murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

Christina Ann Thompson Harris, 36, died in September 2014. Officials said Harris prepared a bowl of cereal for his wife and laced it with a lethal dose of heroin. Her sisters never stopped fighting for justice.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in an assault case at Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte.

The attack happened Thursday inside a bathroom at the high school, sending the school into lockdown. Officials said the teenager stabbed an 18-year-old classmate in the back.

Police said the two got into a fight in the second-floor bathroom when the stabbing happened. The 18-year-old’s wound was not serious, school officials said.

In the wake of the Oxford High School shooting, teens across Metro Detroit are turning to TikTok to express their grief.

They have been using text, music, dances or even just a video of themselves. Experts said this way of grieving is completely normal.

