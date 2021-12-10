Detroit police seek 6 persons of interest after shooting on city’s west side

Persons of interest in connection with a Dec. 2, 2021, shooting in Detroit.

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for six persons of interest in connection with a shooting on the city’s west side.

Officials said the shooting happened at 1:55 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 14000 block of Plymouth Road in Detroit.

A man left a bar in the area and was followed by two vehicles -- a white Lincoln SUV with two men inside and a charcoal gray Kia SUV with two men and two women inside, according to authorities.

The man drove west on Plymouth Road, south on Greenfield Road and then east on Joy Road, police said.

While the man was on Joy Road, a person inside one of the SUVs fired shots, striking the man in the body, according to officials.

He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries, police said.

At this time, police don’t know why the man was being followed.

Police are searching for the six persons of interest below. Anyone who recognizes them or has information about the case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd precinct at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Persons of interest in a Dec. 2, 2021, shooting in Detroit. (WDIV)

Persons of interest in a Dec. 2, 2021, shooting in Detroit. (WDIV)

A person of interest in a Dec. 2, 2021, shooting in Detroit. (WDIV)

A person of interest in a Dec. 2, 2021, shooting in Detroit. (WDIV)

A person of interest in a Dec. 2, 2021, shooting in Detroit. (WDIV)

A vehicle connected to persons of interest in a Dec. 2, 2021, shooting in Detroit. (WDIV)