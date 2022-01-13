Nightside Report Jan. 12, 2022: Do you need a better mask to better protect yourself from COVID omicron variant?; MSP pledges change after study finds racial disparities in traffic stops

Do you need a better mask to better protect yourself from COVID omicron variant?

DETROIT – With the increased ability for the omicron variant to spread, many people are wondering if it’s time to up their mask game.

It was thought the CDC would issue new recommendations but that does not appear to be the case. That’s why Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge is answering questions about better masking tactics.

Learn more here.

A new poll offers some insight on where Michigan voters stand in the state’s upcoming election for secretary of state.

Incumbent Jocelyn Benson is going up against Republican Kristina Karamo. According to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll, Benson has a healthy 14-point lead over Karamo. Which puts her below the 50% mark incumbents like to see in these types of elections.

Read the report here.

Ad

A study commissioned by Michigan State Police found racial and ethnic disparities in the outcomes of traffic stops conducted by troopers in 2020, according to a release.

The full report has been made public and MSP has pledged to take action via a 5-point plan. MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper said the department will hire an independent consulting firm to review policies and recommend systemic changes.

Learn more here.

Team USA on Sunday announced its roster of pairs skaters who will compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics -- and that roster includes Timothy LeDuc, the first openly nonbinary athlete to compete at a Winter Olympics.

American pairs skaters Timothy LeDuc and Ashley Cain-Gribble, and Alexa Knierim and Brandon Fraizer have been chosen to represent the U.S. at the upcoming Winter Games. The two teams are the most recent U.S. champions and were the top U.S. pairs teams at the last two world championship competitions.

Ad

Read more here.

It was Jan. 12, 2010 when a local mother disappeared after leaving an evening church service at St. Paul Catholic Church off Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Farms. Seventy days later the body of JoAnn Matouk Romain was found, but that discovery brought even more questions, theories, and ideas of how she died, and if this was a case of murder.

View the full report here.

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines