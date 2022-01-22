Nightside Report Jan. 21, 2022: Body found in river believed to be Brendan Santo, Port Huron teacher assigns ‘culturally insensitive’ coloring sheet on MLK Day

During this Jan. 21, 2022, search of the Red Cedar River, police found a body they believe to be missing teenager Brendan Santo.

DETROIT – Police said a body they believe to be Brendan Santo has been found in the Red Cedar River nearly three months after he disappeared on the campus of Michigan State University.

Read more here.

Annual tributes to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took a controversial turn in the Port Huron Area School District this week.

Ad

Several parents have been furious over an assignment handed out to some elementary students. The district has apologized, but many parents say that apology is not enough.

Read the report here.

Michigan officials are looking into the case of a dentist who abruptly closed her office, leaving some families stuck without care.

A family reached out to Help Me Hank after paying for their daughter’s braces. Once the braces were put on the dentist appears to have taken off.

Ad

Learn more here.

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith appeared via Zoom on Friday for his preliminary exam in his embezzlement hearing.

Smith is facing ten counts of embezzlement and running a criminal enterprise for allegedly using forfeiture funds for his personal use.

View the full report here.

Detroit police found a woman severely burned inside the basement of a home after her boyfriend used lighter fluid to set her on fire, according to authorities.

Ad

Officers were called at 10:41 p.m. Jan. 14 to a house in the 20000 block of Packard Street. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old pregnant woman in the basement with severe burns.

Learn more here.

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines